Suddenly on February 12, 2019, Brian Post, 57, long time resident of Dundalk, past five years of York, Pennsylvania, passed away from Kidney and Heart Disease. He is predeceased by his father, Willard E. Post. Brian left behind his mother, Beverly Post; brother, Darrin Post; sister-in-law, Brenda; niece, Emma; fiance, Wendy G. Smero; five aunts, three uncles and many cousins and friends.
Brian was a graduate of Dundalk High School, Class of 1979. He had 30+ years career in welding.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019