Carl - Higgs Jr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 24, 2020, John E. Higgs Jr., husband of the late Mildred Higgs, father of Janet M. Kiaunia and her late husband Edward John Kiaunia and June I. Parsons and husband Vernon, grandfather of Lisa Welsh and husband Rick and Vernon Parsons III and wife Pepsi, great grandfather of Breanna, Ricky and Xoi, brother of Nina Hemp and Rose Crider. Visitation with the family will be at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Monday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Holly Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved