On June 24, 2020, John E. Higgs Jr., husband of the late Mildred Higgs, father of Janet M. Kiaunia and her late husband Edward John Kiaunia and June I. Parsons and husband Vernon, grandfather of Lisa Welsh and husband Rick and Vernon Parsons III and wife Pepsi, great grandfather of Breanna, Ricky and Xoi, brother of Nina Hemp and Rose Crider. Visitation with the family will be at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Monday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Holly Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery.



