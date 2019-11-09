|
|
|
On November 5, 2019, Carl Allan Hess passed away. He was the beloved fiance of Cindy Brown; devoted father of Shaynna Gere, dear brother of Lenny Hess and the late Raymond, Eddie and Nancy Hess; loving uncle of Jeffrey, Ray and Lenny Hess, Meagan Connolly and Sarah Diab, Michael Gawad and Daniel Christodoulou; Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, Nov. 9th at the Schimunek Funeral Home - Nottingham, MD Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019