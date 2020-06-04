CARRIE MARIE (Flint) WISEMAN
1980 - 2020
Carrie Marie (Flint) Cabral of Dundalk, Maryland passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020. Raised in Dundalk on Gray Haven Road. Graduated from Patapsco in 98'. Carrie was 39 years old. Carrie was a loving and compassionate person. She had the most beautiful eyes and smile. Carrie loved Steve Cabral with all her heart and soul. Steve was with her when she peacefully passed away from Multiple Myeloma. Carrie is survived by her mother Tracie Ralls Diggs, two daughters, two stepchildren, and her 90 year old grandmother Barbara Ralls formerly of Dundalk, MD. Countless aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her! www.KFHPA.com

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
