Casey Randolph Wright
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Casey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casey Randolph Wright 07/04/1977 ~ 05/20/2020

Casey Wright, a longtime resident of Baltimore, MD, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2020.

Casey lived in York County, PA with his wife and children since 2005. He is survived by his wife, Angela Wright (nee Conrad); his son Cody; and his daughters, Danielle, and Cassandra Elizabeth. He leaves behind his brother Shane; and sisters Laurie, Amanda, Robbyne, and Bree; sister in-law Sherri; brother in-law Vaughn "John" Conrad; with 18 nieces and nephews; as well as his uncles Ben, Sam, and Harper Wright; and Aunts Ame, and Emily, with nine cousins.

Casey is preceded by his father, John Randolph Wright; his mother, Sharon Beth Wells (nee Naden); his grandmother Elizabeth Anne Wright (nee Lovett); and his grandfather, Thomas Randolph Wright.

Casey was a devoted husband, and father, and was a roofer by trade. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, hiking, and loved going on adventures. Family was everything to him, and friends could always count on him with "a heart bigger than his chest." Casey will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A private service will be held at a later date to be determined. Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers to the family c/o Angela Wright PO Box 223 Dallastown, PA. 17313.

Photo courtesy of Cassandra Elizabeth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved