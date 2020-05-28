Casey Randolph Wright 07/04/1977 ~ 05/20/2020



Casey Wright, a longtime resident of Baltimore, MD, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2020.



Casey lived in York County, PA with his wife and children since 2005. He is survived by his wife, Angela Wright (nee Conrad); his son Cody; and his daughters, Danielle, and Cassandra Elizabeth. He leaves behind his brother Shane; and sisters Laurie, Amanda, Robbyne, and Bree; sister in-law Sherri; brother in-law Vaughn "John" Conrad; with 18 nieces and nephews; as well as his uncles Ben, Sam, and Harper Wright; and Aunts Ame, and Emily, with nine cousins.



Casey is preceded by his father, John Randolph Wright; his mother, Sharon Beth Wells (nee Naden); his grandmother Elizabeth Anne Wright (nee Lovett); and his grandfather, Thomas Randolph Wright.



Casey was a devoted husband, and father, and was a roofer by trade. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, hiking, and loved going on adventures. Family was everything to him, and friends could always count on him with "a heart bigger than his chest." Casey will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



A private service will be held at a later date to be determined. Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers to the family c/o Angela Wright PO Box 223 Dallastown, PA. 17313.



Photo courtesy of Cassandra Elizabeth.



