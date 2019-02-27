|
|
On February 21, 2019, Catherine Mary Martin (nee Baker), 69, a lifelong resident of Dundalk, MD, passed peacefully after a long illness at Seasons Hospice Care.
Cathy is predeceased by her mother and father, Alfred J. Baker Jr. and Barbara M. Baker (nee Bruggeman); and her brother, Alfred J. Baker III. Cathy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis Sidney Martin; her brother, Richard Baker, of New York City; sister, Teresa M. Gogel and her husband Tim, of Dundalk; several nieces and nephews; and her Godson, Alexander Farrier.
Cathy was a 1967 graduate of Patapsco High School. Among her many interests were baking (character cakes and cookies), embroidery, trivia and puzzles, reading and computer games, and anything to do with the Beatles.
A funeral service was held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. followed by cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity that Cathy loved and supported, at .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019