Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Charles Albert Torre Jr. Obituary
Charles Albert Torre Jr., on February 15th, beloved brother of Pat Currier and her husband Bob, and Paul Torre and his wife Terri and girlfriend Dawn Walega Carper. Also a loving uncle to Jerry Mirabile, Christopher Mirabile, Jeffrey Currier, Rick Currier and Jennifer Walker. He is also survived by five great nieces and five great nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Albert Torre; mother, Eleanor Torre Drobins; and a sister, Kathleen Handley and her husband Reggie. A memorial service and luncheon will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 12:00 PM. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Known to those who knew him as Chuck, he retired from Northrop Grumman, where he was an engineering designer and drafter. In his free time, he loved to golf regularly and was a wonderful dancer. Chuck was an amazing, selfless support to his family and friends. He had a smile that was contagious and could light up a room. His care and compassion for everyone he knew was invaluable, and to know him was to truly love him. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020
