Baltimore- Charles A. Carter, 48 of Dundalk, MD, dies at 4:20 pm, August 24, 2020 at home. Born June 16, 1972 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Arthur R. Carter Jr. and his mother Ethel M. (Smith) Carter, and was cherished by his fiancee Malissa Langley. Charles is survived by his sister Deana M. (Carter) Epps, niece Alaura -Asley Shackelford, Trudy (Carter) Harrison, , Leslie Carlene Millar, Stacey (Carter) Jones, and Jodi (Carter) Winters. Also known as Chuck and Chucky to many, he is survived by his uncle's Richard Smith, and Dennis Smith. Including his aunt's Shirley Hess, Kay Bumgardner, and Pamela Zeiders. Chuck lives on as well in his niece's nephew's, Sharon Carter, Danny Carter, Marc Carter and James Harrigan; as well as an abundance of great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death, his father Arthur R. Carter Jr., and brothers Kerry K. Carter, Arthur R. Carter III, Uncle Wilfred C. Smith and Aunt June Snyder. Chuck is also now smiling down on all of us with his beloved dog " Rocko". During his brief time on this earth, Chuck lived his best. He was a 1990 graduate of Patapsco High School where he was a revered football and lacrosse team player that ultimately awarded him a scholarship to Widner University where he graduated, and continued his education at University of Baltimore, graduating with his Bachelor's degree. Chuck Carter will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.



