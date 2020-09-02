1/1
Charles "Chuck" Carter
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baltimore- Charles A. Carter, 48 of Dundalk, MD, dies at 4:20 pm, August 24, 2020 at home. Born June 16, 1972 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Arthur R. Carter Jr. and his mother Ethel M. (Smith) Carter, and was cherished by his fiancee Malissa Langley. Charles is survived by his sister Deana M. (Carter) Epps, niece Alaura -Asley Shackelford, Trudy (Carter) Harrison, , Leslie Carlene Millar, Stacey (Carter) Jones, and Jodi (Carter) Winters. Also known as Chuck and Chucky to many, he is survived by his uncle's Richard Smith, and Dennis Smith. Including his aunt's Shirley Hess, Kay Bumgardner, and Pamela Zeiders. Chuck lives on as well in his niece's nephew's, Sharon Carter, Danny Carter, Marc Carter and James Harrigan; as well as an abundance of great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death, his father Arthur R. Carter Jr., and brothers Kerry K. Carter, Arthur R. Carter III, Uncle Wilfred C. Smith and Aunt June Snyder. Chuck is also now smiling down on all of us with his beloved dog " Rocko". During his brief time on this earth, Chuck lived his best. He was a 1990 graduate of Patapsco High School where he was a revered football and lacrosse team player that ultimately awarded him a scholarship to Widner University where he graduated, and continued his education at University of Baltimore, graduating with his Bachelor's degree. Chuck Carter will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved