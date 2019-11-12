Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 276-3588
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Sanford


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Charles E. Sanford Obituary
On November 8, 2019 Charles E. Sanford beloved husband of the late Doris Sanford, and the late Catherine Sanford; devoted father of Doris Scanlon (nee Sanford) and her fiance Charles Wilson, Dawn Frazier and her husband Wayne, and Tammy Waldman and her husband Wayne; preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and one due in March and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may gather at Charles S. Zeiler and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 6224 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will begin at 8 PM. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Online tributes may be left at www.charlesszeiler.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -