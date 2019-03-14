Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charles Edward Bennett Obituary
Charles "Chick" Bennett of Dundalk, MD, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 after a short battle with cancer at Seasons Hospice Care.
He was born on June 15, 1945 to Clarence and Bessie (Wood) Bennett of Baltimore, MD.
Chick was a 1963 graduate of Dundalk Senior High School. In his lifetime, Chick enjoyed playing soccer, skiing, cooking, singing, dancing, and listening to music. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Chick retired in 2007 after working for 44 years in the printing trade with various companies.
He was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Shirley Bennett; and his parents.
Chick is survived by his three sons: Brian, Bruce, and Bradley Bennett; his grandchildren: Nicholas, Brandon, Samantha, and Brodyn Bennett; and siblings: Mary Weschke, Richard, and Robert Bennett.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 2-4 p.m. with a memorial service following from 4-5 p.m. at Duda Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Chick to the .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019
