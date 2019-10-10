Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fairley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. "Sonny" Fairley Jr.


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Charles J. "Sonny" Fairley Jr. Obituary
Suddenly on October 7, 2019 Charles J. "Sonny" Fairley, Jr. beloved husband of Bonnie L. Fairley (nee Shaffer) devoted father of Andrea Copeland (Dave), Maureen Astarita (Chris) and Brittany Yantis (Darin), loving grandfather of Evan, Kendall, Alex and Abby, brother of Richard F. Fairley, Sr. and his wife Dorothy, Thomas M. Fairley and his wife Lesa, Joann M. Brickwedde and her husband Thomas. Also survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son, Brian M. Fairley and his parents Stella R. and Charles J. Fairley, Sr.

Visitation and services were held last week. Arrangements by Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.