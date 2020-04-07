|
Long time resident of Dundalk, Charles N. Roberts, passed away on March 23, 2020 after a long battle with lung issues. He was 89 years old. He retired from Gamse Lithographing in the 90's. He loved westerns, the lottery and poker. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary T. Roberts and his beloved children, Wayne Reisig, Scott Roberts, Mary Dianne Ullman and Karen Cummings, along with his cherished grandchildren, Joshua Reisig, Shannon Spangler, Rebekah Reisig, Brandon Roberts, Kevin Roberts and Michael Cummings. He was the proud great grandfather of Jayce, Remy and Austin.
Charles was predeceased in death by his son, Keith J. Roberts, Sr. and his grandson, Keith J. Roberts, Jr. He was the dear brother to the late Margaret Innis Dauer, Clyde Roberts, Jr. and William Roberts. A private funeral was held along with a Military Honored burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Contributions can be made in his honor to the ().
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020