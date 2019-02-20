|
|
Edgemere resident, Cheryl Adams (nee Frederick) went to be with our Lord on February 14, 2019 after a long period of declining health.
Predeceased by her husband, Mark Adams; she is survived by her two sons: Neal and Samuel Adams; step daughter, Shellie Tarver; mother, Doris Frederick; siblings: Linda Kalb, Christopher Frederick; nieces: Lauren Kalb, Hannah Byrd; and nephew, Matthew Kalb. Also survived by a large family of in-laws, and friends who have become like family.
As requested by Cheryl, there will be no funeral or service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and placed in her son's trust funds. All donations should be mailed to the trust attorney, Britt L. Stouffer, 658 Kenilworth Dr., Suite 203, Towson, MD 21204. Checks should be written, separately, to The Neal Adams Special Needs Trust and The Samuel Adams Special Needs Trust.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019