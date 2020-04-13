|
|
Age 63, died peacefully on April 9, 2020, from lung and brain cancer. She was born on May 17, 1956, in Baltimore, MD to the late George Ray Evelyn and Laura Christine Evelyn.
Cheryl graduated from Dundalk High School ('74) and Towson State University ('78) with BS degrees in Business and Archeology. She worked in sales for Dunn & Bradstreet for most of her career. Cheryl also worked from home booking cruises before she retired several years ago to spend more quality time with her husband of 12 years, George M. Doulong. They loved to travel, spend time at the beach and go on cruises together. Cheryl also loved reading, cooking, playing trivia games, gambling at casinos with her mom, going fishing, watching Ravens football, eating crabs, doing crossword puzzles and hanging out at their pool with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, George, Cheryl will be greatly missed by her brother, Ray 'Biggie' Evelyn and his wife Christy; her sister, Linda Evelyn and her husband BJ Martin; her nephew, Spencer Evelyn; her niece, Lexi Evelyn; several treasured cousins, uncles, friends and her beloved dogs, Canton and Gidget.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will not be a memorial at this time. Those who wish to remember Cheryl in a special way may make a donation in her memory to one of her favorite charities, or Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020