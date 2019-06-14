Williamsport, MD - Conrad Lassiter Warrington, 97, of Homewood Retirement Community Williamsport, MD, and formerly of Dundalk, MD, passed away on June 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 25, 1921 in Surry County, VA, to the late William Burton and Janie Ophilia Lassiter Warrington.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta Dow Warrington in 1946; and his second wife, Lucy Curtis Warrington in 2000.

He was a 1938 graduate of Franklin High School Franklin, VA.

Conrad was employed by Bethlehem Steel for 41 years retiring in 1980.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II and Battle of the Bulge where he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

He was of the Baptist Faith.

Conrad was a 3rd Degree Mason and a member of the 89th Infantry World War II Society.

He is survived by his daughter, Ardis Kisenwether and her husband Rev. Dr. Lewis Kisenwether, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; daughter, April Cilk and her husband Jack Lipovsky, of Mission Viejo, CA; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lane and her husband Steven Lane, of Middletown, NJ; grandson, Joseph Kisenwether, of Sparks, NV; granddaughter, Susanna Kisenwether, of Brooklyn, NY; and brother, Allen Warrington, of Newport News, VA.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Ellsworth Warrington, Jack Warrington, John M. Warrington, Corbell Warrington, Burton Warrington; sister, Jane Gee; and companion of 18 years, Jean Miller.

Burial was private.

The family request the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Homewood of Williamsport, 16505 Virginia Ave., Williamsport, MD 21795.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 20, 2019