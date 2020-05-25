On May 23, 2020, Cora Lee Bell of Pasadena, MD, formerly of Dundalk, MD passed away peacefully at home with family. She was 76 years old. Cora was born in Hazleton, PA on August 18, 1943 to the late Edward and Geraldine Watkins. As a young child, her family moved to Dundalk where she spent most of her years living and raising her children. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Brenda Johnson of Perrysburg, OH, and daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Dan Hall of Pasadena, MD. She is the beloved grandmother of Eric, Michael, and Megan Johnson and Kristin, Katie ("Cupcake"), and Khloe Hall. In addition, she is survived by her dear cousins Lois and Bob Hughes and their children of Dundalk, MD.



Cora was best known for her crazy antics, over the top personality, sassy spirit and huge heart. She loved being a Mom and a Nana more than anything in the world. Her grandchildren were her everything. Due to current circumstances, interment will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



