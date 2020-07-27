Curtis Alban Brown passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020 at age 64. Curt was predeceased by his parents, Charles E Brown Jr and Julie A. Brown. Curt was born and raised in Dundalk and lived most of his life in Gray Haven. A 1973 graduate of Patapsco High School, he worked at several places in the area. Western Electric, Crown Port Services, and 11 years for Polyseal Corporation. In 2010 he moved to Abingdon, Md in Harford County where he worked at Wendy's until retiring in 2018. Curt loved music, especially David Bowie, his friends at Club 66 in Edgewood and was very much loved and appreciated by his neighbors at Forsythia Apartments. He is survived by a brother, Charles in Abingdon and Sisters, Judy Evans and Valerie Herpel from Pennsylvania. In addition, 4 nieces, a nephew and several great nieces and nephews. His kindness and generosity will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to share his friendship. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.