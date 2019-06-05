Daniel E. Kelley of Greensboro, MD, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was 75 years old.

Born in Lewiston, Maine on July 19, 1943, Mr. Kelley was the son of the late Frank F. Kelley and Ethel Mixer Kelley.

After serving his country in the Army, for three years, he began his career in the private sector. Dan retired as a maintenance supervisor from Lever Brothers, in Baltimore, after 34 years. This is where he met the love of his life, Linda. Dan was an active member of the American Legion Post 29 and the NRA. Besides being a loving and kind grandfather, Dan was a great pet dad to Pookie Kelley, his beloved cat.

Mr. Kelley is survived by his wife, Linda Kelley of Greensboro; a son, David Kelley and his wife Lisa, of Denton; grandchildren, Adam Kelley (Rebekah), Craig Kelley (Rachael), Kristen Kelley, Mason Kelley, Conner Moore, Dylan Moody, Morgan Kelley; one great granddaughter, Payton Kelley, four siblings: Mildred Eastman, Brian Kelley, Tom Kelley and Marcia White. He is predeceased by three siblings: Dean Kelley, Sally Kelley, and Patricia Kons.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, June 9, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may visit from 1 until 2 prior to the service. There will also be a viewing on Saturday, June 8, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. from 3 pm - 5 pm. The interment will be in Denton Cemetery.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 13, 2019