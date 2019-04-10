Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Long Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel I. Long

Obituary Condolences Flowers On March 26, 2019, Daniel I. Long, beloved husband of late Lorraine W. Long, loving father of Gail Porter Long, Lindsay C. Lessner and her husband Thomas M. Lessner, and devoted grandfather of Steven T. Lessner.

Mr. Long was a lifelong resident of Dundalk, as were his parents, Daniel and Helen Long. He graduated from Sparrows Point High School and the University of Baltimore. He was a Certified Public Accountant and was a partner for many years at the public accounting firm Rapkin and Long. He retired in 1990 after 15 years as comptroller of the John D. Lucas Company but he continued as consultant to United Book Press until the age of 90.

Mr. Long served in the U.S. Army (Patton's Third Army) during World War II. He was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Purple Heart. He also earned a second Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. This was one of the seminal experiences of his life and for over 70 years he read book after book about World War II.

In the community, he was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and used his accounting skills to benefit many organizations, including St. Luke's, the Dundalk Farms Community Association, and Boy Scout Troop 304 at St. Luke's. He was a member of that troop as a boy and served as scoutmaster and later as a member of the troop committee. He was also a member of the alumni association of Troop 304, where he and lifelong friends went on semi-annual camping trips and enjoyed crab feasts.

He and his wife Lorraine were married for 67 years. They traveled throughout the country and especially loved trips to Savannah and Williamsburg and throughout the West. He was a devoted father and grandfather who attended concerts and band performances and Girl Scout events with enthusiasm and delighted in the accomplishments of his family. He loved baseball and attended many games at Memorial Stadium. He was devoted to the series of family dogs, who began as his daughters' but soon became his faithful companions.

After his wife's illness and death in 2014, he moved to Oakcrest Village, first in an apartment and later in assisted living and then long term care. He was patient and cooperative with those who cared for him and enjoyed the visits of family and friends.

He was interred at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: The Education Foundation of Baltimore County (Lorraine W. Long Scholarship) at 105 W. Chesapeake Ave., Suite B1, Towson, MD 21204. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries