Former Dundalk resident Daniel I. Matrazzo died on July 15 at his home in York, Pa, He was 84 years old.
Born to Anthony Matrazzo and Josephine Caravello Matrazzo, he was a 1954 graduate of Dundalk High School and served in the U.S. Army before attending Tri-State College in Indiana.
He married the former Judith Ribley in 1961, and the couple lived briefly in Illinois before settling in Dundalk the following year, when he began a career in management with food products manufacturer J.H. Filbert in southwest Baltimore that spanned more than a quarter century.
He and his wife later lived in Michigan and in Mrs. Matrazzo's hometown of Lima, Ohio, before retiring to York.
An avid reader - especially of history - and a dedicated "do-it-yourself-er," he was in his final years a volunteer and board member at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Glen Rock, Pa.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Matrazzo of Dundalk, daughter Stephanie Devilbiss of Glen Rock, her husband John, grandsons Tyler and Tucker Devilbiss, and siblings Geraldine Powers of Dundalk and Anthony Matrazzo Jr. of Tokyo, Japan.
His wife died in 2014 after 53 years of marriage.
Mr. Matrazzo was cremated and, following a memorial service at his church, his ashes were scattered privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate