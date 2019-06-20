Beloved Father and Grandfather

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Marion Degutis announces his peaceful passing after several illnesses, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born to Edward and Eva Degutis on May 20, 1931 in Baltimore.

Daniel recently lost his wife Helen to whom he was happily married for almost 64 years. He will forever be lovingly remembered by his children: Deborah Jezek, Sharon Bright and Daniel J. Degutis. He was the rock that supported, nurtured and sustained his family. Whether it was caring for his children's spouses: Sharon, Greg and John, or seeing a photo of his brand-new great grandchild, his love, support and compassion shined through the pain of sickness. Most significantly, he delighted in being around all his grandchildren and watching them grow. To the very end, he wanted to know how everyone was doing and seemed to will them the best of life from his bed. He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Nicole, Renee, Jason, Johnny, Kelly, Stacie, Danny, Tyler; and 16 great grandchildren.

Daniel was a Korean War Navy veteran serving throughout the Pacific who worked tirelessly as a Mechanical Foreman at Domino Sugar for more than 35 years. He especially enjoyed numerous trips to the "Shore" and although the well being of his family always came first, he took pride in his Lincoln Town Cars. We grieve deeply for his loss, but we receive comfort in knowing that he is with mom and that he helped make us who we are. We take pride in knowing that a piece of him forever lives on in all of us.

A private graveside funeral service in memory of Daniel will be held on June 22 at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery on German Hill Road in Dundalk, MD. Interment will follow in the family plot at the cemetery.