Daniel Meninger gained his wings on May 12, 2019, at the age of 52. He was the loving father of the late Amanda Cunningham; son of late Charles Meninger. He is survived by his mother, Glenda Manzari; two brothers: Christopher and wife Adena; Cole Meninger; two sisters: Lisa Waterfield, husband Ray; Kimberly Brown, husband Ernst; four grandchildren: Mya Wolford, Khloe and Robert Stinchcomb, Kylie David; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews.
A memorial service will be held June 1st starting at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope, 8003 N. Boundary Rd., Dundalk, MD 21222.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 23, 2019