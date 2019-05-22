Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope
8003 N. Boundary Rd.
Dundalk, MD
Daniel Meninger Obituary
Daniel Meninger gained his wings on May 12, 2019, at the age of 52. He was the loving father of the late Amanda Cunningham; son of late Charles Meninger. He is survived by his mother, Glenda Manzari; two brothers: Christopher and wife Adena; Cole Meninger; two sisters: Lisa Waterfield, husband Ray; Kimberly Brown, husband Ernst; four grandchildren: Mya Wolford, Khloe and Robert Stinchcomb, Kylie David; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews.
A memorial service will be held June 1st starting at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope, 8003 N. Boundary Rd., Dundalk, MD 21222.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 23, 2019
