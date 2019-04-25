It is with great sadness that the family of Darlene Faye Piquett announces her passing on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 80 years old.

Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her children: Shellie, Richard Jr. and wife Tina. Darlene will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren: Kyle and wife Jess, Richard III, Hannah, Spencer; her great granddaughter, Cadence; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Gordon Piquett Sr.; her parents, Alfred and Virginia Jones; and her siblings: Jackie and Dickie.

A native of Dundalk and graduate of Dundalk High School, Darlene proudly raised her family in the area. She and her husband later moved to Westminster, MD, and upon retirement settled in Abingdon, MD.

Funeral Services in memory of Darlene were held on Tuesday, April 23 at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, followed by a ceremony at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

A beloved woman, a dedicated and loving wife and mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a dear friend to so many. Our memories of "Darlene", "Dar", "Mom", and "Mom-Mom" will forever live in our hearts. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary