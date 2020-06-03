Deanna Danielle Mendez "Dee Dee" passed away on May 27, 2020. She was 83.



Born Deanna Danielle Gracey in Wood, PA. The daughter of Daniel and Violet Gracey. She was employed by Holiday Universal for many years, and was the first lady executive in the company. Dee was predeceased by her husband, Henry Mendez; sisters Toni Langdon, Audrey Flynn, Joyce Gibbons, and Jacquline Williams; and brother-in-law Danny Demboski.







She is survived by two daughters, Kyle Demboski and Tracey Boulden; son-in-law James Boulden; granddaughter Lyndsey Foehrkolb; two great-grandsons, David and Nicholas Foehrkolb.



Dee would tell you straight forward how she felt but would do anything for you. Her great grandsons were her world; she loved them to the moon and back.



A Memorial is planned at a later date.



We missed you the minute you left us for heaven!



