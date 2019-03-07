Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Zubrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Zubrowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah A. Zubrowski Obituary
On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Deborah A. Zubrowski (nee Topa), beloved wife of Raymond G. Zubrowski Sr., loving mother of Nicole Baublitz and her husband Chris; Michelle Zubrowski and her fiance Stephen Lewis; the late Raymond G. Zubrowski Jr.; loving daughter of Arlene Topa and the late Stanley Topa; dear grandmother of Natalie and Nathan Lewis; and Savannah and Dominic Baublitz. Deborah is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Hope Church on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
www.KFHPA.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now