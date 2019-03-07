|
On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Deborah A. Zubrowski (nee Topa), beloved wife of Raymond G. Zubrowski Sr., loving mother of Nicole Baublitz and her husband Chris; Michelle Zubrowski and her fiance Stephen Lewis; the late Raymond G. Zubrowski Jr.; loving daughter of Arlene Topa and the late Stanley Topa; dear grandmother of Natalie and Nathan Lewis; and Savannah and Dominic Baublitz. Deborah is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Hope Church on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
www.KFHPA.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019