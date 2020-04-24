Home

Deborah Lynn "Debbie" (Humin) Karacoulakis


1948 - 2020
Deborah Lynn "Debbie" (Humin) Karacoulakis Obituary
Debbie Karacoulakis (nee Humin) passed away on April 21, 2020. Debbie was the loving spouse of Tony Karacoulakis; mother of Tony Jr. (Karen); grandmother of Maria and John Karacoulakis; sister to Carole Poist and Ted Humin; sister-in-law to Barbara Harmon and Mary Wagner with many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Ted and Miriam Humin, and sister Laura Ludwig. She grew up in Sparrows Point and graduated as the class Athlete of the Year in 1966. She resided in Ocean Pines and worked at the Carousel Hotel. Funeral Services and interment are private. Donations in her memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice c/o Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice @ the Ocean P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020
