Deborah Marie Jurs
1960 - 2020
On October 29, 2020, Deborah M. Jurs, 60, of Forest Hill passed away. She was the beloved wife of David Jurs; devoted daughter of Frances Danna & her late husband Joseph; cherished mother of David W. Jurs & his fiancé Taylor and Samantha M. Jurs; dear sister of Joseph Danna & his wife Cathy and Sherrie Koneyak & her husband William. Also survived by many loving family members.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Debbie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 6 -8 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at St. Rita's Church, 3 Dunman Way, Dundalk, MD 21222 at 10:00 A.M. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
