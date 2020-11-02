On October 29, 2020, Deborah M. Jurs, 60, of Forest Hill passed away. She was the beloved wife of David Jurs; devoted daughter of Frances Danna & her late husband Joseph; cherished mother of David W. Jurs & his fiancé Taylor and Samantha M. Jurs; dear sister of Joseph Danna & his wife Cathy and Sherrie Koneyak & her husband William. Also survived by many loving family members.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Debbie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 6 -8 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at St. Rita's Church, 3 Dunman Way, Dundalk, MD 21222 at 10:00 A.M. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.