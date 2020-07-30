1/1
Dennis M. Brown
1959 - 2020
On July 25, 2020, Dennis passed peacefully from this life, leaving his loving family to join his parents, grandson and other cherished loved ones after long battles of life-threatening illnesses.

He is an adoring husband to his wife, Alice of 37 years, a loving father to his children: Sabrina, Regina, Christopher and beloved father in law to Brian, Johnathan and Karlie. As a grandfather he is proudly devoted to Skylor, Riley, Ethan, Kara, Orianna, Julianna, Aerith, Luna and late grandson Zephyr. Dennis treasured being a brother to siblings: Karen & husband, Len; Annette & husband, Daniel; David & wife, Carol; Stephen & wife, Penny; Patricia & late husband, Howard; Joan & husband, Ken; Susan & husband, Art and Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to charities near and dear to Dennis's heart; St Jude Children's Research Hospital located in Memphis, TN and the IPF foundation in his name or the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows in Maryland.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 30, 2020.
