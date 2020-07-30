On July 25, 2020, Dennis passed peacefully from this life, leaving his loving family to join his parents, grandson and other cherished loved ones after long battles of life-threatening illnesses.



He is an adoring husband to his wife, Alice of 37 years, a loving father to his children: Sabrina, Regina, Christopher and beloved father in law to Brian, Johnathan and Karlie. As a grandfather he is proudly devoted to Skylor, Riley, Ethan, Kara, Orianna, Julianna, Aerith, Luna and late grandson Zephyr. Dennis treasured being a brother to siblings: Karen & husband, Len; Annette & husband, Daniel; David & wife, Carol; Stephen & wife, Penny; Patricia & late husband, Howard; Joan & husband, Ken; Susan & husband, Art and Uncle to many nieces and nephews.



A private service will be held for the immediate family.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to charities near and dear to Dennis's heart; St Jude Children's Research Hospital located in Memphis, TN and the IPF foundation in his name or the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows in Maryland.



