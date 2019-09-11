Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana May Boles

Send Flowers
Diana May Boles Obituary
Diana May Boles, 81, of Glen Burnie, passed away on September 9, 2019. Diana was born in1938 in Schuylkill, Pennsylvania. She lived most of her life in Dundalk, MD and moved to the Glen Burnie area approximately 5 years ago. She enjoyed going out to dinner with her late husband, baking, shopping, playing BINGO, and mostly spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Howard Boles; and two brothers, Robert Symons and Edward Symons. She is survived by her three daughters, Judith A. Van Horne (Rick), J. Lillian Johnson (Gary), and Sylvia S. Wojciechowski (Rick); her grandchildren, Cooper and Mason Van Horne, and Diana and Ricky Wojciechowski; her great-grandchildren, Ameera, JoJo, Sam and Bailey; and her sisters, Nancy Moore and Judy Weist.

Services were held at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.