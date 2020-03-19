|
On March 13, Don Marks, Sr passed away peacefully in Riverview - Autumn Crest nursing home, after a long illness with dementia. Leaving behind his wife of 45 years, Carole Sue. He was predeceased by his parents Woodrow and Gladys, plus two of his children Denise Mone and Charles, and his brother Ken. He leaves behind his son Donald, Jr. and his wife Nancy, and daughter Lisa. He also leaves behind Donald and Roger Frasier, Shawn Mark's, and many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Don worked at Jack's Tire for 29 years, J&H, and Jim Jennings. He loved setting up in the flea markets. He will be greatly missed. His body was donated for research at his request.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020