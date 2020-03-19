Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Marks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Marks Obituary
On March 13, Don Marks, Sr passed away peacefully in Riverview - Autumn Crest nursing home, after a long illness with dementia. Leaving behind his wife of 45 years, Carole Sue. He was predeceased by his parents Woodrow and Gladys, plus two of his children Denise Mone and Charles, and his brother Ken. He leaves behind his son Donald, Jr. and his wife Nancy, and daughter Lisa. He also leaves behind Donald and Roger Frasier, Shawn Mark's, and many more grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Don worked at Jack's Tire for 29 years, J&H, and Jim Jennings. He loved setting up in the flea markets. He will be greatly missed. His body was donated for research at his request.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -