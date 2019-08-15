Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don McSorley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don McSorley


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Don McSorley Obituary
Don McSorley died Wednesday August 14. He was born July 14, 1930 in Baltimore, MD. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Juanita (Campbell) McSorley. They were long time residents of Yardley Drive in Dundalk. They also resided in Red Lion, PA and most recently Abingdon, MD. Don worked at Bethlehem Steel, Sparrows Point, MD for 34 years retiring in 1992. He was a true craftsman who could build or fix anything. He also enjoyed traveling, especially cruises and was a loyal Orioles fan.

He is survived by daughter Terry McSorley Shiflett (Skip) and son Tim McSorley (Mary), grandson Wyatt Shiflett (Molly), grandson Loyd Shiflett (Jodi), granddaughter Carley Tunney (Liam), grandson David McSorley and granddaughter Ashley Levine (Mike) and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and sisters.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Sunday from 5-8 PM, and where a funeral service will be held on Monday day at 10:00 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Anna's House 607 N. Tollgate Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.