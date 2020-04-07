|
Donald Roger Benson was born on January 23, 1939 in Cumberland, Maryland. He was raised by his mother Lottie I. Bishop Benson after the sudden death of his father Cecil when Don was just 2 years old. Don was one of eleven children who have all pre-deceased him except one sister Jean Smith who is just one year and one day older than him and his brother Carl (Pug) Benson who is the baby of the family and is one year younger. He graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1958.
After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, Don moved to Baltimore with his sister Marquerite (Midge) Sponaugle in effort to find employment. He worked at various places over the years. He worked as a boat builder at Owens Boats, a fiberglass specialist and supervisor at Fox Industries and ended his working history at the U.S. Coast Guard yard where his son, granddaughter and grandson all currently work today. Don was also a Mason, a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge in Westminster and many years ago a member of the Lynch Point Social Club. He had a love for horseracing where he and his brothers and sister Midge would often meet to spend time together. Don was also a huge Baltimore Orioles fan. He coached his son's little league football and baseball teams. Don was a member of Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church over the last several years where he was a proud member of the church choir. Being in the church choir, baking cakes and making pots of soup that he loved to share with friends were some of his favorite things to do most recently.
Don married June Durbin of Cumberland in 1962. The two raised their family in Edgemere where his son and daughter still reside with his son and his family living in the family home. After June's 1987 fatal car accident, Don married Mary Alice Sullivan in 1993 when he moved to the Carroll County area where he lived until 2012. He moved back to Edgemere in 2012 to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Don passed quietly on April 4th, 2020, with his daughter Karen by his side since mandates brought on by the Coronavirus would only allow for one family member by his bedside at hospice. He will be interred with his parents, Cecil and Lottie Benson, his first wife June Benson and second wife Mary Alice Sullivan. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Karen Sue and John Rosen, his son and his wife, Donald (Jr.) and Shannon Lam Benson, grandchildren, Briana, John II and his wife Chelsea, Gabrielle and her husband Evan, and Andrew and his significant other Emmie.
Due to Coronavirus mandates the family will hold a celebration of his life on a later date.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020