Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Donald Edward Warner Sr. Obituary
On May 26, 2019, Donald Edward Warner Sr., beloved husband of the late Annetta Ruth Warner (nee Hammond); devoted father of Kay Schott and her husband the late Kenneth Schott, Pastor Don Warner Jr. and his wife Valerie, Janice Ruth and her husband Tom, Pastor Jerry P. Warner and his wife Shelley; loving grandfather of Tina Wagoner, Paul Ruth, Donald Warner III, Ronald Schott, Eric Warner, Sarah Warner, Kelsey McSherry; dear brother of Ms. Gene Sachs and the late Dale Warner; also survived by 13 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Penwood Christian Church, 8022 Penwood Ave., Sparrows Point, MD 21219.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 30, 2019
