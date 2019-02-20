Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Eary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Eary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna L. Eary Obituary
On February 18, 2019, Donna L. Eary (Flack) passed away due to complications from diabetes.
Donna was a graduate of Rupert High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Berea College. Teacher of Home Economics at Sparrows Point and Dundalk High Schools.
Married to Julius H. Eary for 49 years; sister of Sonny Flack, Barbara Pursley, Carla Sue Davis, Butch Flack; mother of Jeffrey Eary; grandmother of Hailey, Claudia, Tori; great grandmother of Sophia and Anastasia.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, from 2-4 p.m. and then 6-8 p.m. at the Duda Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk. Funeral Service will also be held at Duda Ruck on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. followed by service at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.