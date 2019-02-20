|
On February 18, 2019, Donna L. Eary (Flack) passed away due to complications from diabetes.
Donna was a graduate of Rupert High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Berea College. Teacher of Home Economics at Sparrows Point and Dundalk High Schools.
Married to Julius H. Eary for 49 years; sister of Sonny Flack, Barbara Pursley, Carla Sue Davis, Butch Flack; mother of Jeffrey Eary; grandmother of Hailey, Claudia, Tori; great grandmother of Sophia and Anastasia.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, from 2-4 p.m. and then 6-8 p.m. at the Duda Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk. Funeral Service will also be held at Duda Ruck on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. followed by service at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019