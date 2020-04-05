Home

Donna Lee (Terry) Schulze


1943 - 2020
Donna Lee (Terry) Schulze Obituary
Donna Lee Schulze (nee Terry) died on April 1, 2020 in Towson, MD due to complications from Pancreatic Cancer. She was 77.

Ms. Schulze was born on February 26, 1943 in Dundalk, MD to her parents, Lucille and James Terry.

Ms. Schulze is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Tim Dauses of Kingsville, MD; her daughter, Christine Rummel of Frederick, MD; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Kathleen Terry of Raleigh, NC. She is preceded in death by her brother, George; and her sisters Audrey and Joyce.

A private memorial to celebrate Ms. Schulze's life will be scheduled for the fall of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her name.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -