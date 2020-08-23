1/1
Doris M. (Freeman) Streets
1931 - 2020
Doris Marceline Streets, age 88, a resident of Parkville, MD, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Parkville, MD. Doris was born August 21, 1931 in Moatsville, WV a daughter of the late Coda Ray and Hazel (Moore) Freeman. Doris was united in marriage on October 11, 1947 to Harold Milton Streets who preceded her in death on February 3, 2000. Surviving is-

Daughter, Susan Stark and husband Wayne of Parkville, MD

Brothers, Herbert Freeman and wife Ruth of Akron, OH

George "Bud" Freeman and wife Sandra of Belington

Richard Freeman of Moatsville

Sammy Freeman and wife Lulu of Moatsville

Brother-in-law, George "Gus" Frey of Moatsville

Sister-in-law, Dottie Freeman of White Oak Community

8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren

Doris was preceded in death by infant daughter, Carolyn Louise Streets, one granddaughter, nine siblings, Raymond Freeman, Paul Freeman, Robert Freeman, Betty Frey, Colleen Frey, Tom Freeman, Juanita Bell Freeman, Anna Lou Shaw, and Kenneth Freeman.

Doris was a homemaker and earlier had worked Bethlehem Steel on the assembly line.

Friends will be received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory 220 N. Walnut St. Philippi on Sunday August 23, from 5-8pm and on Monday August 24, 8-11am. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am with Pastor Jeff Burnett officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 23, 2020.
