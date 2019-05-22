Dorothy (Dot) Croucher Fraass, a life-long resident of Edgemere, MD, passed away on May 6, 2019, at the age of 97. Dot graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1938, and met her future husband, Louis Fraass, at Bay Shore Park in 1943. They were married in 1944 as Lou was departing for Naval Service in the Pacific during World War II.

After her children, Sheri and Skip, were grown, Dot worked at Hess Shoes in East Point for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and social get-togethers with family and many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Fraass; her son, Skip Fraas and his wife Kathy and their children: Danny Fisher and Courtney Fraas. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Croucher Auvil.

She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Fraass; parents: Eddie Croucher and Lena Grant Croucher; and sister, Catherine (Sis) Croucher Iacovelli.

Contributions can be made in her memory to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228. Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 23, 2019