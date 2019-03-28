Dorothy Marion Linthicum, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Dundalk, MD, died peacefully in her sleep on February 10, 2019 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Born Nov. 20, 1919 in Baltimore, MD, she is predeceased by her parents, Dorothy (Gorsuch) and Robert Haase; three siblings: Edward Haase, John Haase, Celeste Haase Landers; a daughter, Wallis Linthicum Herzog; a grandson, John Ryan Linthicum; and husband of 55 years, William Wallace Linthicum. Marion's survivors include three children: William W. Linthicum, of Cincinnati; John E. Linthicum and Robert B. Linthicum, of Tampa. Marion leaves behind five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

As her children grew up, Marion reentered the workforce with stints, at the Hecht Company, Baltimore City Hospital, and (after earning a certificate in floral design at the community college) Loveline Florist.

Marion was an avid reader and her sharp mind stayed alert and bright until the very end. In her eighties, she discovered acting. Her knack for comedic timing landed her parts in productions of the Morningside Players, the Eastern Regional Center for the Performing Arts and Dundalk's Ateaze Senior Center.

Marion lived for 65 years in Watersedge, and moved to Tampa, Florida in 2013, enjoying the temperate weather. Not wanting a funeral, Marion said, "Have a party instead!"

The family is gathering in Baltimore to Celebrate the Life of Dorothy Marion Haase Linthicum. All who knew her are welcome. It will be a fun gathering - so come make a toast and share a story! April 19, Linthicums arrive at 7 p.m. at â€‹The Poplar Inn, â€‹7700 Wise Ave., Dundalk, MD 21222. The East Coast Fliers will play from 8-12 with John Linthicum sitting in.