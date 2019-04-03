Home

Dottie Voelkel passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at home, with her daughters present.
She was the wife of the late George Voelkel Jr. She was the mother of the late George Voelkel III. She is survived by her three daughters: Kathy Hipchen, Linda Butner, Patricia Foster, and their spouses. She was the sister of the late Winnie Shoemaker, Bill McGann and Ray McGann. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Heikel; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services are private.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019
