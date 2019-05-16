|
|
Earl Sulmonetti passed peacefully on May 5, 2019 at 88 years of age, in Gaithersburg, MD. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Juanita Virginia; his daughters: Bonnie Brooks, Karen Sulmonetti, their husbands: Wayne Brooks, William Short; his daughter-in-law, Brenda Sulmonetti; his sister, Ethna Bergstrom; and his five grandchildren: Taylor and Cole Sulmonetti, Melissa Fleming and Carson Brooks, and Mateo Short. He is pre-deceased by his son, Brian Sulmonetti. Earl and Juanita lived at Asbury Methodist Village for the last 10 years.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, from 2-4 p.m. at The DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 1:30 p.m. at Asbury Methodist Village (301 Odendhal Ave., Gaithersburg, MD) in the Guild Chapel (211 Russell Ave) on campus. Reception to follow in the Park View Club Room.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 16, 2019