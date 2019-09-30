|
|
|
Edward Lawrence Kovalcik, Sr., age 87, formerly of Dundalk, MD and Connellsville, PA passed away on September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa (Tyszkiewicz) for 64 years and devoted father of Natalie (and her husband, Harry Schleicher) and Edward (and his wife, Luanne). Loving grandfather of Michael (Jen) Schleicher, Matthew (Fernanda) Schleicher, Anna Kovalcik, Ryan (Mimi) Schleicher, Nicholas Schleicher and Christopher Kovalcik and great grandfather to Benjamin Schleicher. He is survived by his sisters, Genevieve Pignataro, Geraldine Mandau and Anna (Bill) Galonski, and predeceased by eight siblings and his parents, George and Anna Kovalcik. Edward served in the Navy. He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 44 years.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019