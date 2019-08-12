|
|
|
Edward Lee Whitt passed away on July 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Agnes Whitt and his brother, John Kenney. He is survived by brothers Robert and Joseph Whitt, as well as other family members, Teresa Whitt, Ed and Rita Dyer, Josh and Alison Whitt, as well as nieces, nephews and a close friend, Dave Wagers. Born December 26, 1956, Ed was a lifelong Dundalk resident. He retired from Middle River Aircraft. Throughout his life, he owned many classic cars. He also enjoyed woodworking, camping, playing and listening to music and science fiction. Above all, he loved his family. His close family was truly his life. After services at Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A., he was laid to rest on July 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019