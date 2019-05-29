Edward William Rothe (Bill) born on April 6, 1951, passed away on May 21, 2019, at the age of 68.

Bill attended Saint Rita's School, Loyola High School and the University of Baltimore.

In the 1980's, Bill was the "Voice of the Blast" announcing for the league when it first started in Baltimore. Bill was also a production engineer for the Baltimore Orioles. Recently, he announced local high school soccer finals, and was awarded a regional sports award for his dedication announcing the games. He also enjoyed announcing the Loyola and Poly High Schools football games with Vince Bagley.

Bill was an engineer at WFBR for many years working as a silent sidekick for Commander Jim, and other such notable personalities as Johnny Walker and Tom O'Donnell.

In recent years, Bill worked for the State of Maryland from which he retired in 2013.

Bill was an avid sports fan. He was a season's ticket holder for the Capitals, Orioles and Ravens games.

Bill enjoyed being a "snowbird" spending half of the year in Orlando, Florida, and the other half in Perry Hall, MD.

He traveled worldwide and also traveled all 50 states of the United States. Bill also enjoyed time spent with his family, especially going on field trips with his grandchildren and making Pop's cookies.

Bill is survived by his parents, Edward and Ethel Rothe, of Dundalk; his wife of 19 years, Kathryn Rehberger Rothe, of Perry Hall; former spouse, Nancy Ruff, of Dundalk; daughter, Christine; and granddaughter, Colette. He is also survived by stepchildren: Kirsten Roller (Scott), of Perry Hall; Brian Guenther (Amber), of Perry Hall; three granddaughters: Cameron, Kaylin and Hailey. He is survived by his sister, Janet Rothe Tjarks; his brother, Robert Ernest Rothe predeceased him.

Memorial donations may be made to the , Mid-Atlantic, Inc., 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817. Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary