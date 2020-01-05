Home

Edwin Bennett "Ed" Hoeck


1943 - 2019
Edwin Bennett "Ed" Hoeck, Jr.,76, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home in Heathsville, Va. Ed was born in Baltimore, June 10, 1943 and grew up there. He attended the University of Maryland on a track scholarship. He worked for Western Electric Baltimore as a transportation analyst and buyer. He later became traffic manager for Bell Atlantic. After retiring in 1992, he became a consultant for Verizon. In his neighborhood community, Ed served as Homeowners Association president for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Kathie; his children, Maureen Radtke, Donald Brookes, Laura Bieman, Melissa Wojcik, Michael Wojcik, Rebecca Weavil; his 11 grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren.

Ed enjoyed his life to the fullest, boating, fishing, golfing, camping, ham radio, woodworking, and time with his family and friends and of course the Ravens.

A memorial mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 1727 Lynch Road, Baltimore (21222) with interment to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bay Journal Fund, P. O. Box 222, Jacobus, PA 17407 or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P. O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545.

Online condolences may be offered at www.macnabbfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
