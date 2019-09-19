|
Edwin Dotter, 59, of Dundalk, passed away on September 13, 2019. He is survived by his children, Lindsay, Leah, and Corey Dotter; his stepdaughters, Tiffanie Brashears and Shauna Sheckells; his granddaughters, Skylar Hood and Reese Ramirez; and his sisters, Mary Schubert and Barbara Hutchins. He is predeceased by his parents, Edwin Henry Dotter, Jr. and Ruth Dotter (MacCubbin). He was a retired member of Steamfitters & Plumbers Local 486.
A celebration of life will be held at the Dundalk Athletic Club, 7801 Seaside Road, on Saturday, October 5, at 3 p.m.
