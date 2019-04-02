|
On April 1, 2019, Elaine S. Perseghin, wife of the late Thomas Perseghin; mother of Sharon Abbey and husband Steven, Dawn Bower and husband Phillip; grandmother of Savanah Hurst and husband Dylan, Steven Abbey Jr. and wife Lauren, Sabrina Maggio, Shelby Abbey, Abigayle Haines; great grandmother of Maxwell Hurst; sister of Carol McClelland and Jean Furrow.
Visitation with family will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral service will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019