Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Perseghin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine S. Perseghin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine S. Perseghin Obituary
On April 1, 2019, Elaine S. Perseghin, wife of the late Thomas Perseghin; mother of Sharon Abbey and husband Steven, Dawn Bower and husband Phillip; grandmother of Savanah Hurst and husband Dylan, Steven Abbey Jr. and wife Lauren, Sabrina Maggio, Shelby Abbey, Abigayle Haines; great grandmother of Maxwell Hurst; sister of Carol McClelland and Jean Furrow.
Visitation with family will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral service will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now