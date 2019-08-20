|
On August 17, Eleanor Evelyn (Arnick) Craig passed away at the age of 96 at her home in Dundalk. She was born in 1923 in Wampum, PA. She was predeceased by her father John Arnick , mother Josephine (Galliard) Arnick, her husband Edward C. Craig and brother John S. Arnick (Joanne).
She was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, reading and travel. She and her husband traveled frequently, often with a group of close friends. They also spent a great deal of time in Ocean City, MD. She was a parishioner of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church for over 90 years. She served on the board of the Mother's Club, was President of the Parish Council and was a long-time member of the Ladies Sodality. She was an active member of the Sparrows Point Country Club for many years. She was active in the book club there at the time of her death.
She is survived by her son Edward L. Craig, her daughter Maureen C. Matteo and her husband Dennis and three grandchildren: Sera Matteo-Boring (Erik), Giullia E. Matteo, and Andrew J. Matteo and five great-grandchildren: Vincent, Salvatore, Andrew, Anthony and Adrian.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Rita's Church in Dundalk. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church 6736 Youngstown Ave. Baltimore, MD 21222 or to the Northpoint Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library 320 York Rd 21204 (410-887-6196).
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019