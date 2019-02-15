|
On February 5, 2019, Eleanor Juanita Sage (nee Huskins), a long-time Edgemere resident, was called home to be with the Lord.
Mrs. Sage was survived by her sons: Terry Sage Jr., his wife Sandra, of Perry Hall; David Sage, of Edgemere; daughter, Linda Lamb and her husband JP, also of Edgemere. Mrs. Sage was predeceased by her husband, Terry A. Sage Sr. and her daughter, Deborah A. Thorn. Beloved grandmother to Gary Thorn Jr., Rachel Sage, Kevin Thorn, Stephanie Sage, Corey Sage, John Sage, Taylor Lamb, Steven Sage and Alex Sage. She loved gardening, trips to Ocean City, and spending time with family.
Visitation with family was held on Friday, February 8 at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 9.
Online condolences may be made at: www.connellyfuneralofdundalk.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019