Eleanor (Pural) Kalinski
1923 - 2020
On May 28,2020, Eleanor Kalinski (nee Pural), devoted wife to the late Edward Kalinski, beloved mother to Robert Kalinski and wife, Daureen, and Rita Kalinski, loving grandmother to Michael Kalinski ( Karen), and Kevin Kalinski (Sherry), great grandmother to Brandon, Matthew and Nathan Kalinski. A private graveside service was held in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery on Monday, June 1,2020. Arrangements by Lilly & Zeiler Inc. Funeral Home



Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.
