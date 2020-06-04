On May 28,2020, Eleanor Kalinski (nee Pural), devoted wife to the late Edward Kalinski, beloved mother to Robert Kalinski and wife, Daureen, and Rita Kalinski, loving grandmother to Michael Kalinski ( Karen), and Kevin Kalinski (Sherry), great grandmother to Brandon, Matthew and Nathan Kalinski. A private graveside service was held in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery on Monday, June 1,2020. Arrangements by Lilly & Zeiler Inc. Funeral Home
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.