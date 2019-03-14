Home

Elizabeth Ciezkowski

Elizabeth Ciezkowski Obituary
Elizabeth Ciezkowski, 88, passed away March 5, 2019. Longtime Edgemere resident and Sparrows Point High retiree.
A labor camp survivor in Europe during WWII where she was born and grew up on a farm in Lithuania. She enjoyed cooking ethnic dishes for family, gardening, and animals.
Predeceased by her husband, Longin; daughter, Teresa Robel; brother and two sisters. Survived by her daughter, Edwiga Frazier; Michael Ryan; son, Henry Ciezkowski and wife Barbara; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019
